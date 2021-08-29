IRCTC To Offer Gifts To Tejas Express Passengers On Trips Between August 27 & September 6

It's good news for passengers travelling on the Tejas Express, thanks to the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), which on Saturday declared that they will be offering surprise gifts to its travellers through a lucky draw for the trips between August 27 and September 6.

IRCTC 'surprise gift' scheme to pull passengers

As per an official statement by the IRCTC, passengers in both the classes, Executive AC Chair Car and AC Chair Car will be able to experience these surprises during their course of the journey and will be granted the gifts on the train itself.

According to the IRCTC, one surprise gift will be given to an individual per PNR drawn in this lucky draw.

Semi high-speed Tejas resumes service

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC Limited) is all set to welcome passengers aboard its Tejas Express train on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Train No. 82901/02) route. The company recently resumed the operation of the Tejas Express train from August 7, 2021, following all health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tejas Express is India's first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train introduced by the Indian Railways. It features modern onboard facilities with doors that are operated automatically. It is one of three semi-high speed trains operating in India, the others being the Vande Bharat Express and the Gatimaan Express. Currently, a total of four Tejas trains are running; Mumbai CSMT–Karmali Tejas Express, Chennai Egmore–Madurai Tejas Express, Lucknow–New Delhi Tejas Express and the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Tejas Express.

IRCTC offer for female travellers

IRCTC, at present, is operating the Tejas train with a weekly frequency of four days i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Earlier this month, taking into consideration the Rakshabandhan festival, IRCTC had declared an exclusive cashback of 5 per cent on train fare to all-female passengers travelling on its premium trains during the period between August 15 and August 24, 2021.

With the upcoming festive season, the company is planning more attractive travel offers for the passengers of its premium passenger trains, which will be launched later. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India that provides services like ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Picture: IRCTC Twitter