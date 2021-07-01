IRCTC To Operate 'Bharat Darshan' Train Covering Top Tourist Spots, Including Jyotirlingas

In August, the Indian Railways will run a special train that will cover numerous key tourist attractions, including seven Jyotirlingas, due to a decrease in Coronavirus cases across the country. From August 24 to September 5, IRCTC will operate the Bharat-Darshan special train. Passengers would be able to travel across the country to see the seven Jyotirlingas, which are Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlingas. Passengers on this train will also have the opportunity to visit the Statue of Unity, Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, and Sabarmati Ashram.

IRCTC begins Bharat Darshan train

The main thing to note is that, in light of the Coronavirus crisis, the package price for this 13-day, 12-night tour has been maintained at Rs 12,285, which covers breakfast, food, and lodging. In addition, all passengers will be covered by insurance. Passengers who want to travel on this train can make a reservation at the IRCTC office in Lucknow or on the IRCTC official website. They can also order tickets by calling IRCTC at 8595924274 or 8287930939, and they can get detailed information on the package.

Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Mau, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi will all have seats available on this special train. It's worth noting that Bharat-Darshan is a joint effort of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and it occasionally offers the world's cheapest travel packages. Its goal is to introduce the culture of various sections of the country to individuals who are unable to travel due to a lack of funds.

Economic relief measures for Travel & Tourism sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on June 28 announced that more than 11,000 Registered Tourist Guides/Travel and Tourism Stakeholders will receive financial assistance to help restore tourism.

Working capital/personal loans will be granted to people in the tourism sector under the new Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Sectors to discharge their liabilities and relaunch firms that have been disrupted by COVID-19

This scheme will encompass 10,700 regional-level tourist guides recognized by the Ministry of Tourism as well as state-level tourist guides

The Ministry of Tourism has recognized Travel and Tourism Stakeholders (TTS)

Up to the following restrictions, all loans will be guaranteed 100 percent:

Rs. 10,00,000 for TTS ( per agency)

Rs. 1,00,000 for tourist guides licensed at the Regional or State level

Picture Credit: PTI