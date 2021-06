IRCTC Train Status: Indian Railways Cancels 26 Trains, Diverts 7; Check The Full List Here

The Indian Railways has cancelled 26 passenger trains in view of non-interlocking work. In addition, routes of 7 other trains have been diverted for the same reason. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor has therefore shared a list of trans that will be cancelled and diverted on some dates.

Here's the complete list

04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train running from New Jalpaiguri on 25th June 2021

04654 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train running from New Jalpaiguri on 30th June 2021

05097 Bhagalpur-Jammu Tawi special train running from Bhagalpur on 24th June 2021

05098 Jammu Tawi–Bhagalpur special train running from Jammu Tawi on 29th June, 2021

05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar special train running from Darbhanga on 24th, 26th and 28th June, 2021

05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga special train running from Amritsar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021

04649 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021

04650 Amritsar-Jainagar special train running from Amritsar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021

04673 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021

04674 Amritsar-Jaianagar special train running from Amritsar on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021

04651 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running on 25th, 27th, 29th June and 02nd July, 2021

04652 Amritsar-Jaianagar special train running from Amritsar on 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th June, 2021

05251 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City special train running from Darbhanga on 26th June, 2021

05252 Jalandhar City-Darbhanga special train running from Jalandhar City on 27th June, 2021

02317 Kolkata-Amritsar special train running from Kolkata on 27th June, 2021

02318 Amritsar-Kolkata special train running from Amritsar on 29th June, 2021

02331 Howrah-Jammutvi special train running from Howrah on 25th and 26th June, 2021

02332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah special train running from Jammu Tawi on 27th and 28th June, 2021

02355 Patna-Jammutvi special train running from Patna on 26th and 29th June, 2021

02356 Jammu Tawi – Patna special train running from Jammu Tawi on 27th and 30th June, 2021

02357 Kolkata-Amritsar special train running from Kolkata on 26th and 29th June, 2021

02358 Amritsar-Kolkata special train running from Amritsar on 28th June and 01st July, 2021

02379 Sealdah-Amritsar special train running from Sealdah on June 25, 2021

02380 Amritsar – Sealdah special train running from Amritsar on 27th June, 2021

03005 Howrah-Amritsar special train running from Howrah from 25 to 29 June, 2021

03006 Amritsar-Howrah special train running from Amritsar from 26th to 30th June, 2021

Full list of 7 trains diverted by Indian Railways