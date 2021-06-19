IRCTC Train Status: Railways To Resume 50 Special Trains From June 21, Check Details

The Indian Railways will resume operations of 50 special trains from June 21 with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation and surge in passenger demand, after being halted due to the pandemic. They also announced that they have added 660 more trains in June to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters.

A new special train for summer will be started from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bandra Terminus in Maharashtra from June 25. Considering the increasing demand and the commercial reasons, the number of trains has been increased gradually. From 800 mail/ express trains that were in operation daily in the first week of June, passenger services have gone up to 983 mail/ express trains as on Friday, which is about 56% of the pre-COVID period. From June 1 to18, zonal railways have given the approval to operate 660 additional mail/ express trains.

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, the trips of 7 pairs of Special Trains are being extended till further advise. #specialtrain @drmbct pic.twitter.com/e6SZHejs0Y — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 18, 2021

The Railways said in a statement that in the pre-COVID times, about 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average.

The list of special trains being resumed: