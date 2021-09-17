IRCTC Unveils New 'airport-like' Executive Lounge In New Delhi Railway Station

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a new world-class executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday to provide railway passengers with a better travel experience. This new lounge, located on the first floor of Platform No. 1 at New Delhi Railway Station, offers a unique perspective on the train ride.

IRCTC shared glimpses of the lounge in a video it shared on Twitter.

Anand Kumar Jha, IRCTC PRO, spoke about the new lounge, saying, "The new state of art executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for comfortable wait for the passengers during pre-departures and post arrivals. The lounge has been designed on the looks of airport lounges with much more space and a serene environment with full security."

Additionally, Jha said that the new executive lounge provides complimentary and fee-based facilities such as channel music, Wi-Fi, television (TV), train information displays, and a variety of beverages and meals. It also provides passengers with recliners, large luggage racks, toilets with wash and change facilities, shoe shiners, newspapers and magazines on display, and a fully working business centre with a computer, printer, photostat, and fax.

According to the official, passengers would be required to pay an entry fee of Rs150 plus taxes for the first hour and Rs 99 for each additional hour in order to use the newly-commissioned executive lounge. Now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the lounge offers a variety of amenities and services, including comfortable lounging areas, Wi-Fi internet access, book and magazine sales, and complimentary tea and coffee or other drinks, the official informed.

Delhi Railway Station executive lounge

Separate bath facilities for ladies and gents will be made available to visitors at a charge of Rs 200 plus taxes with high-quality toiletries including washed towels, soap, shampoo, shower caps and dental kits with the aim of providing a clean and hygienic wash and change experience during the journey, IRCTC informed.

For a reasonable price of Rs. 250 to Rs. 385 per person, IRCTC said it is providing a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals as buffets in the lounge. Passengers can also purchase an all-inclusive package for Rs 600 plus taxes, which includes two hours in the executive lounge, a wash and change station, and a buffet dinner.

It's worth noting that this is IRCTC's second executive lounge at New Delhi Railway Station committed to offering world-class amenities to train passengers. The first executive lounge at Platform 16 has been open since 2016 and is located on the first floor. Executive lounges are operated by the IRCTC in railway stations in Agra, Jaipur, Sealdah, Ahmedabad, and Madurai, among others. Executive lounges will be built by the corporation in all major cities and state capitals in the near future.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)