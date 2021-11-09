IRF Working With UP, Road Min To Reduce Fatal Accidents On Yamuna Expressway

India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) on Tuesday said it is working with the Union Road Ministry and the Uttar Pradesh government to make the accident-prone 165-km long Yamuna Expressway as demonstration 'forgiving road' with almost zero fatalities and serious injuries.

Forgiving roads (FR) is a global concept aimed at avoiding or minimising the harm and consequences of traffic accidents with use of innovative technologies.

IRF in a statement said it will also develop demonstration safe corridors in the country. The global federation is working for better and safer roads worldwide.

IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said the global road safety body has chosen seven worst affected highway stretches in seven states with the highest road accidents. The states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka.

"The objective of the exercise is to transform these highway stretches, in association with the state governments, into forgiving roads with almost zero fatalities and serious injuries," it added.

According to the statement, the transformation is intended through a series of corrective road safety management measures addressing the Es of road safety namely, engineering, education, enforcement and emergency care.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)