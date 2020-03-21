Irfan Pathan Hails Gujarat Govt's Ban On Spitting In Public, Wants It To Be Permanent

Hailing the Gujarat government's decision to impose a ban on spitting in public, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that the ban should be made permanent in order to have a cleaner environment. As the COVID-19 fear has gripped various parts of the country, the Health Ministry and the state governments are pulling out all the stops to curtail the spread of the infection and to detect positive cases. Social distancing, washing of hands regularly and self-isolation have been the key directives of the government for the people to follow. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan said he welcomed the move made by the state government and called for the ban to be made permanent in order to deal with the menace once in for all.

Irfan Pathan hails govt's decision

Welcome move by #GujaratGovernment to ban the spitting in public during #coronavirus time. It should be ban forever for better n cleaner environment... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 21, 2020

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

