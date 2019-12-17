Abbas Naqvi On CAA Protests: Irresponsible People In Country Giving Communal Twist

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that the "irresponsible people" in the country are giving a communal twist to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and spreading misinformation.

"The Prime Minister and other ministers from our party have specified that there the CAA does not raise questions on the citizenship of any person from any minority community in the country. Even then the irresponsible people are giving a communal twist to the country and spreading misinformation on the same," Naqvi told the media.

The BJP minister appealed to the students protesting against the Act to understand the reality and have faith in what the Prime Minister has specified about it. CAA is solely concerned with the persecuted minorities of three nations and not the citizens of India, Naqvi said. He also added that the government has "no problem with students protesting against the Act" and does not hinder their commitments for the nation. Protests against the CAA sparked across the country on Sunday.

Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalized citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 6 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Act. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAA. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

