IRS Officer Rahul Navin To Be Interim Director Of Enforcement Directorate

Rahul Navin, a 1993 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been appointed as the interim Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the completion of the tenure of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar Mishra. He will remain at the top post of the anti-money laundering agency till the appointment of the regular Director.

"The President is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS(IT:1984) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate on 15.09.2023 and placing Shri Rahul Navin, IRS(IT: 1993), Special Director, Enforcement Directorate as in-charge Director, Enforcement Directorate till appointment of a regular Director or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a order from the government said.

In July, the Supreme Court of India granted an extension of tenure to ED chief Mishra till September 15 but made it clear there will be no further extension.

The apex order came days after it had held as "illegal" two notifications by the Centre granting an extension of service, for one year each time, Mishra as the chief of the Enforcement Directorate.