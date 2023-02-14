Is BJP 'erasing' Mughal History By Renaming Cities? HM Amit Shah Explains Intention

In a sharp response to accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'erasing the history' of the Mughals and changing the names of the cities associated with them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP-led state governments have taken “well-thought decisions” and all actions are legal.

The Home Minister made his comments in response to claims that the BJP is seeking to alter the history of the nation by renaming or preparing to rename cities with names connected to Mughal heritage in states ruled by the party. The BJP, according to Amit Shah, had no intention of erasing anyone's historical significance.

'Not trying to remove contributions of anyone': HM Shah

“The contribution of no one should be removed, neither do we want to remove them. But if someone wants to establish the tradition of the country then no one should have any objection,” said Home Minister Shah to ANI.

“We have not changed the name of even a single city which previously did not have an old name. Every government has legal obligations,” Shah added.

Lucknow to be renamed?

Notably, BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta recently made a request to Home Minister Amit Shah to rename Lucknow to "Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur.” In response to the clamour, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak mentioned that Lucknow was the city of Laxman and the government will soon update about development in the name change process.

