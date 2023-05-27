Is Boycotting NITI Aayog Meeting Equivalent To Stifling State Development? Here's How

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the eighth Governing Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan in the national capital. While several Chief Ministers participated in this NITI Aayog meet, eight CMs including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM KCR, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skipped it.
Hitting out at the 8 CMs who skipped the NITI Aayog meet, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that people of the states whose CMs boycotted the meeting would not be able to reap the benefits of discussions on the important issues. "100 issues are proposed to be debated in the 8th Governing Council Meeting, and the opposition CMs boycotting this is unfortunate. Their boycott of this event is resulting in not bringing here the voice of the people of their States. How far will they go in protest against Modi?" he questioned.
"Important discussions take place in the Governing Council, important decisions are taken and then these decisions are implemented on the ground. But despite this why are these Chief Ministers not coming? Why are these Chief Ministers doing harm to the people of their state? This is all very unfortunate and irresponsible," the BJP leader added.
Notably, the NITI Aayog GCM meeting acts as an opportunity for the Centre and states to work together to identify key developmental issues and resolve them jointly. The Governing Council Meetings held in the past have led to substantial outcomes on the ground leading to several development works in the states. Here are some of the key highlights:
Agenda: To develop a modern urban development model
In the past GCM meetings, the agenda was set to develop a modern urban development model in states in order to address issues such as urban planning, HRD, capacity building, skilling, urban employment, migration, mobility, urban taxation and governance.
Outcomes:
Agenda: To identify and deliver services to the remotest corner using these networks
One of the key objectives discussed was the importance of promptly facilitating the establishment of national infrastructure, including optic fibre cables and 5G networks, by ensuring the provision of necessary infrastructure and approvals. It was resolved to leverage these networks to identify and deliver services to even the most remote areas, emphasising the goal of reaching every corner of the country.
Outcomes:
Agenda: NIRF ranking for all universities
During the General Council Meeting (GCM), it was decided that one of the action items would be the implementation of mandatory NIRF rankings for all universities, including agricultural universities. The resolution emphasized the importance of all higher education institutes joining the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) to improve their rankings.
Outcomes:
Themed on ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India', the GMC is expected to have 100+ important issues which will be discussed by members, including a roadmap to be laid down on -- (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure.
"India’s growth is closely interlinked with the growth of States. As mentioned by the Prime Minister in his 76th Independence Day address, ‘When our States grow, India grows’. This will be the guiding spirit of India’s inclusive and sustainable vision for the next quarter century. In order to achieve this vision, the 8th Governing Council Meeting would provide a platform for strengthening Centre-State cooperation and forging partnerships for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," NITI Aayog said in a statement.