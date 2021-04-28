Is COVID-19 Vaccine Safe For Those Who Have A Heart Condition? Dr Sanket Jain Answers

Amid never-ending speculations around COVID-19 virus and to put an end to a wary person's doubts, Dr. Sanket Jain, who is a Pulmonologist, answered some highly common questions in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

Dr. Jain was posed questions about vaccine ahead of liberalised vaccine drive across India. He was pertinently asked if it is safe for a person with a heart condition to take the vaccine. To this, he replied that at present, everyone is required to immune themselves and it is safe for people with heart conditions to take vaccines against COVID-19.

Upon being asked about what one must be cautious of before and after taking the vaccine, Dr. Sanket established the importance of wearing a mask when one is headed towards inoculation centres for vaccine doses. He said that people should adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and maintain social distancing throughout.

He reminded the viewers that developed vaccines have not consolidated a cent per cent efficacy therefore this must not be taken for granted or one should not overestimate the same.

COVID-19 Vaccine Policy in India

The Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. The private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price.

COVID-19 tally in India

India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed 2 lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,48,17,371, while the fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, as per the data updated at 8 am today.

States that crossed previous records on Tuesday included Kerala with 32,819, poll-bound state West Bengal with 16,403, Tamil Nadu reported 15,830, followed by Gujarat (14,352), Haryana (11,931), Telangana (10,122), Uttarakhand (5,703). Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor with 66,358 fresh COVID-19 cases and it is followed by UP, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, National Capital witnessed two depressed milestones on Tuesday — the highest number of fatalities in a day at 381 and the overall toll crossed the 15,000 mark. In the past 24 hours, 381 people succumbed to COVID-19, superseding the figure of 380 as recorded on Monday.