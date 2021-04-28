Last Updated:

Is COVID-19 Vaccine's Single Dose Enough For Immunity? Dr. Zaheer Virani Answers

As registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all people above the age of 18 began on April 28, several people raised doubts over the efficacy of single dose.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam

Image credits: PTI/Pixabay


As registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all people above the age of 18 began on April 28, several people raised doubts over the efficacy of single and double doses of the jab. Reports also emerged from the United states that people were opting out of the second dose of the vaccine and an English study also stated that a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine can reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus by nearly 50%. While speaking on Republic TV, Nephrologist Dr. Zaheer Virani who is also part of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force, clarified whether a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would be beneficial for the recipients or not.

Is single COVID-19 vaccine shot effective?

Answering the question, Dr. Virani said, “First of all, I would like to say that you have to take both the doses of vaccine whether it is Pfizer or Moderna or Covishield which is the AstraZeneca or Covaxin...At present, it is advisable for everybody to take both doses of vaccine. As you know for Covishield, they have extended the period for the second dose to eight weeks and some people are giving it in 12 weeks, while as far as other vaccines are concerned, they have different time periods. The general public should understand that both doses are required.”

Amid the COVID crisis, India will begin its vaccination drive for all those above 18 years of age from May 1. All the eligible citizens can register for vaccination against COVID-19 starting on Wednesday by using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app that began at 4 PM. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1.

Here's how to register for COVID-19 vaccine on CoWIN portal

1. Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself

2. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP

3. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’

4. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, click Register

5. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment

6. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered

7. Put your pin code and click on Search, the centres in the added pin code will appear

8. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’

First Published:
