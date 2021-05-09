Is DRDO's Anti-COVID Drug Approved By DCGI For Emergency Use Safe? Expert Explains

Amid speculations over the efficacy of the anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO, Dr Sudhir Chandna, a scientist at Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), on Sunday, informed that the recently approved drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is completely safe and will help patients recover faster. The drug has been developed by INMAS, a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

Anti-COVID drug is safe

He pointed out that in phase 3, the freedom from oxygen dependence has been seen in 42 per cent of the patients by the third day as compared to 31 per cent in standard care. Dr Chandna said.

"During clinical trials, it has yielded an effective result in curing patients infected with COVID-19. The medicine has gone through clinical trials on around 110 patients in the second phase. In the third phase, it was tried on 220 patients. It has shown better efficacy in phase two itself as compared to the standard care." "Recovery was two to three days faster for COVID-19 patients," he added

Dr Chandna explained that data has indicated that oxygen dependence reduced in a better way when we the medicine is used along with standard care. The DRDO, along with its industry partner DRL, Hyderabad, started the clinical trials in April last year. The Phase 2 trials were conducted from May to October 2020 on 110 patients. Based on successful results, the DCGI further permitted the Phase 3 clinical trials. The Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 to March 2021.

Upon being asked about the price, he said that would entirely depend on the production and those factors are with Dr Reddy's Laboratories who are their industry partners.

COVID-19 Situation

India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus infections in the second wave. On Sunday, the country reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning.

