Is India Accessible For All And Ready To See The Powers Of People With Reduced Mobilities?

Accessibility is an issue that never finds its place in discussions despite being rudimentary to a colossal population. For starters, it is a measure of the extent to which a product or service can be used by a person with a disability/reduced mobility as effectively as it can be used by an abled bodied person.

According to the 2011 census, 2.1% of India's population - around 2.68 Cr people have disabilities. It is indeed much higher in 2022. Unfortunately, owing to little access to education, among the 13.4 million who are in the employable age group of 15-59 years, 9.9 million are either non-workers or are limited to negligible work. According to World Bank reports, a loss of 5-7% GDP, is what the economy suffers, if it is deprived of its potential. With the ageing population catching up fast, it is going to create a huge dent in the country's economic prospects, the report added. There is 138 million elderly people in India, which is set to rise to 194 million by 2031, and 319 million by 2050, more than double that of Russia's population today.

To counter these problems in foresight, PM Narendra Modi’s visionary programme, Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan was launched in 2015 to inch the country close to accessibility. Statistics depict how its impact has been positive.

For instance, after Qutub Minar was made accessible, ticket sales at the world heritage site showed a remarkable improvement (Rs 10.41 crore) from the previous years and beat footfalls at other sites such as Red Fort (Rs 5.5 crore) and Humayun’s Tomb (Rs 4.8 crore).

To understand how this untapped segment can add to the demographic dividend of our country, Republic Media Network reached out to one of India's top industrialists and Accessibility champions, Sminu Jindal. Incidentally, Qutub Minar was made accessible by her non-profit organization, Swayam. In an exclusive conversation, she opined -

"Accessibility is a difficult word for the common man to understand. For me, accessibility is a journey to reach your destination with convenience and safety. It is an important subject for all, from an old person, pregnant woman, to a temporarily or permanently disabled person, everybody seeks accessibility in all forms."

Q. What does keeping 13.4 million away from the economy mean for the country?

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a lovely slogan. We at Swayam did an ample amount of work in adding the question for the disabled people in the 2011 census. For a disabled child, going to school becomes a hassle. And If a person is uneducated, how can be they be employable? Why do people stop working post their 60s? That also affects the growth of the country. Something as basic as going to the washroom is a herculean task for a person with reduced mobility, the elderly/specially-abled or for Accessibility is needed for everyone, be it for a pregnant woman to a paralympic player.

Q. From 5-7% of the GDP contribution to only 3-5% of buildings in the country are accessible, what implications do these figures have on us?

It's a collective effort. Along with the government, private entities should also come forward in making the educational institutions, private offices, railways, and bus stops accessible for all. At Svayam, we did audits of 200 hospitals and buildings in the country. None of them is accessible. Hospitals and diagnostic centres must have a going-forward plan of making it accessible. Parents are also equally responsible for skilling and educating their specially-abled child, making the person with a disability acquire the necessary skills to make them independent. When we talk about 5-7% GDP, we are not only deprived by the contribution of the disabled but also about a lot of women who fall out of the workforce when they are pregnant. Government policies should work on it diligently to achieve the unprecedented.

Ways to encourage the specially-abled into the economic ecosystem

Awareness is essential via education, which can sensitise the population and only then we can achieve our dreams. As they say, nothing is impossible and testimony to this fact is Jindal, who has been recognised for furthering the cause of accessibility is up for her next opportunity to address 1,000 business leaders at the entrepreneurs’ organization’s 2022 Global Leadership Conference on 25 April in Washington.