Is It Atal Park Or Coconut Park? Here's What Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Said

Bihar's Minister for Environment and Forestry Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday dismissed the BJP's claim that the name of Patna's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park has been changed to the Coconut Park.

Issues by political parties were raised after the BJP alleged that the state government was renaming a park in Patna's Kankarbagh area which is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Taking to Twitter, Pratap wrote, "The name of Coconut Park has not been changed. According to the department's records, that has always been its name. The name change is done by the municipal corporation. So, don't spread false information."

Also, the Department of Environment and Forestry clarified in a statement that "reports in a section of the media about Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park being renamed as Coconut Park were not true."

It was also stated that another park was dedicated to the late leader, and the park amid the controversy named 'Coconut Park', has retained its name since its transfer to the Department of Environment and Forestry. The transfer took place in 2022, after the handover by the Road Construction Department, with many more parks in Patna.

Confusion arose due to a signboard

The department further stated that the confusion happened due to a signboard that as placed at the park's gate without the approval of the government. The signboard was installed by a private company bearing Vajpayee's name.

Tej Pratap inaugurated approximately half a dozen parks in Patna after their revamp but could not inaugurate the Coconut Park due to the name change controversy. Reportedly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened in the matter which led to the postponement of the Coconut Park.