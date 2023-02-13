Is Prabhakaran Alive? Indira Gandhi Aide Heralds Late LTTE Chief's Return, Sparks Politics

In a sensational claim, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted Tamil nationalist leader and former aide of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Monday claimed that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and during well. He also put forth that a conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now.

Addressing a press conference, Nedumaran prefixed his declaration about Prabhakaran, the leader of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, a 'true announcement', and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese population in Sri Lanka have created the right conditions for the LTTE chief to emerge.

"Prabhakaran will appear in due time. It is not possible to say where he is now."Where is Prabhakaran? When will he come? Tamils ​​of the world are eager to know. Prabhakaran will soon announce a detailed plan for Tamil Eelam. I am in touch with the Prabhakaran family so I am saying this with their permission. He will appear in due time. It is not possible to say where he is now," Nedumaran said.

He also appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils across the world to stand together and extend him their full support. "Till such time the LTTE was powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka," he said.

Pazha Nedumaran is credited with saving Indira Gandhi when she was attacked during her Tamil Nadu visit. He had also rejected the post of Union Minister which Gandhi offered him for saving her life in 1979.

In a statement, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary and MP Vaiko said the he would be really happy if Tamil Eelam National Leader Prabhakaran is alive.

"Some Fighters who fought along with Prabhakaran are still living across the world. Few are in contact with me and they are unable to confirm Nedumaran's statement. Still, if Prabhakaran is alive as per Nedumaran's statement there won't be a bigger happiness than this to Tamilians around the world," Vaiko said.

All about V Prabhakaran and why he was popular among Sri Lankan Tamils

Prabhakaran, a Sri Lankan Tamil guerrilla, was the founder and leader of a militant organisation LTTE that sought to create an independent Tamil state in the north and east of Sri Lanka. He was in favour of a separate state for Sri Lankan Tamils due to the alleged oppression of the community by the Sri Lankan government.

He was born in Jaffna's Valvettithurai which was the centre for growing Tamil nationalism, which called for autonomy for Tamils against discrimination by the Sinhalese-dominated government since Sri Lanka gained independence from Britain.

The LTTE also known as Tamil Eelam came to prominence in 1983 after the group ambushed Sri Lanka Army outside Jaffna, resulting in the death of 13 soldiers. This ambush is considered the start of the Sri Lanka Civil War. After the international mediation in 2001, the conflict was halted but the peace talks failed in 2006 and Sri Lanka Army launched a massive campaign to defeat LTTE. Prabhakaran was declared dead on May 18, 2009, after an operation by the Lankan army at Mullivaikal

Despite the announcement of his death, certain groups have claimed that Prabhakaran survived the war and managed to escape. They also claimed that the body showed of Prabhakaran belonged to a Lankan soldier.

The LTTE was also allegedly involved in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991. However, the group denied involvement and alleged the event was an international conspiracy against them.