'Is Rajasthan Govt Sleeping'?: Owaisi Slams Ashok Gehlot For Not Taking Immediate Action

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Rajasthan government after the skeletons of two youths were found in a charred SUV on Friday morning. While addressing a press briefing, the AIMIM chief condemned the incident calling it inhuman and questioned Ashok Gehlot's government for not taking immediate action.

Owaisi questions Gehlot-led Rajasthan government

Notably, both the deceased-- Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) were residents of the Bharatpur district and their families had filed a missing complaint stating that they both were kidnapped with their Bolero car. The same car was today found gutted in a fire from Haryana along with their bodies.

Owiasi said, "Junaid and Naseer were abducted two days ago from Rajasthan and today their charred bodies have been found. The country will be run by rule of law not by hooliganism. The police of Ashok Gehlot did not act on time as no immediate action & FIR was registered and the culprits have not been arrested the culprits yet. Is the Rajasthan government sleeping? They are busy doing extortion in the state".

AIMIM chief went on to blame the cow vigilantes and attacked the Haryana government for protecting them The culprits are well-known cow vigilantes. Justice should be done for the families of Junaid, and Naseer. "I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One Monu named in the incident is patronised by the BJP government in Haryana and they are responsible for this incident. Will Prime Minister and Home Minister will speak on this incident?"

He added, " This is an inhuman act by the so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang and these people are supported by BJP-RSS. The Centre and Haryana government should not protect and patronise such elements. BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people & indulging in extortion They should stop promoting such people".

