Is Sharad Pawar's Resignation As NCP Chief Signal To Ajit Pawar Amid Internal Rift?

Maharashtra politics witnessed a massive twist as Sharad Pawar on Tuesday decided to step down as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The senior Maharashtra politician on Tuesday released his autobiography 'Lok Majhe Saangaati' revealing details about his political career and making the resignation announcement.

Following the announcement, the supporters of Sharad Pawar rushed onto the stage and asked him to rethink his decisions as they held a massive protest. The NCP workers are saying that they won’t leave the venue until Sharad Pawar takes his decision back.

Sharad Pawar's resignation a signal to Ajit?

This development comes at a time when Sharad Pawar has been making back-to-back criticisms against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government hinting towards an open fight within the alliance. Amid the ongoing internal tussle between him and his nephew Ajit Pawar, it is also being speculated that resignation might be an orchestrated political drama by the veteran leader to build pressure on Ajit Pawar.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Ajit Pawar could part ways with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with 40+ MLAs and do a 2019 repeat with the BJP in Maharashtra. However, Ajit Pawar later held a press conference and refuted the news putting a rest to all the rumours.

Sharad Pawar announces resignation

Announcing his decision to step down from the post of NCP president, the 82-year-old leader said, “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP, but will continue to work for the people. I still have three years left in the politics.”

He further said, "Although I am retiring from the presidency post, I am not retiring from public service. I have been working with people., there will be no break in that service. On the other hand, I can devote more time to public work. I will be available for you in Pune, Baramati. Mumbai, Delhi or wherever we are will be available to all of you. I am there for you and will give my best to serve for public".

Sharad Pawar added, "Constant travel has become an integral part of my life. I am always available for the public. Programmes and meetings will continue to come as usual. To communicate with you, knowing your problems. I'm always here for you to receive, listen to your grievances & convey them to the government. People's love and trust are enough for me. So there is no difference between us. I am with you and always be with you till my last breath. Keep in touch, Thank you. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra, Jai NCP".

As of now, no announcement has been made on who will succeed Sharad Pawar as the party chief. Giving rise to a high-octane political drama in Maharashtra, the workers of the party started protesting against Pawar's decision asking him to not resign. Apart from this, protests have also been seen in different parts of the state.