'Is This You Aaditya Thackeray': Rahul Mahajan Asks Sharing An Old Pic Featuring Former PM

Monday became quite a throwback for Rahul Mahajan, son of former Union Cabinet Minister Pramod Mahajan, as he took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Aaditya Thackeray is the cute little kid posing in the corner smiling.

Rahul Mahajan wrote in his caption that he found this old picture in his phone gallery and used a hashtag saying 'Memories'.

Found a very old picture in my gallery, Is this you @AUThackeray? #Memories pic.twitter.com/k7cZXCiNgm — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Mahajan’s cook tested positive for coronavirus recently. Rahul Mahajan stated that he and Natalya Mahajan panicked a little after they heard the news. The cook is now hospitalised, while Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Mahajan are quarantined in their Worli apartment. The couple, Rahul and Natalya Mahajan has been in quarantine since May 9 and have reportedly tested negative for coronavirus.

Rahul Mahajan stated that they both panicked after their cook tested positive. However, he added that the cook has been taken to a hospital. Rahul Mahajan further added that he and wife Natalya Mahajan are waiting for the cook to recover and return home in good health. Rahul Mahajan went on to say that people must take all the precautions, however, they should not let fear take over.

आप सभी से बस इतना कहूँगा कि कोरोना बीमारी से डरना नहीं है और स्ट्रेस नहीं लेना है।बस डॉक्टरों की सलाह का पालन करना है और सामाजिक कर्तव्य निभाते हुए घर से बाहर नहीं निकलना है। हम फ़िलहाल 14 दिनों के लिए क्वारंटाईन किए गए हैं और प्रारम्भिक जाँच में हमारी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आयी है। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) May 15, 2020

With 1571 novel coronavirus cases being reported in Mumbai on Sunday, May 17, the total number of cases surged to 19,967. The tally includes 590 COVID-19 patients whose laboratory reports from May 10 to May 14 were received in the day. 38 more persons died owing to the novel coronavirus on Sunday out of which 23 had morbidities. Thus, a total of 734 casualties have been reported in Mumbai so far. Meanwhile, 206 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 5,012.

