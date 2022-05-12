Last Updated:

Is Tomato Flu Contagious? Know All About New Virus Impacting Children Below 5 Years Of Age

In Kerala, more than 80 children below five years of age have been suffering from a viral infection called 'Tomato flu', while numbers are predicted to climb

Written By
Gloria Methri
Tomato flu

Image: Pixabay


In recent weeks, Kerala has reported a sudden spate of cases of a new fever called 'Tomato flu' that is affecting children below five years of age.

According to reports, more than 80 children of this age group have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection while numbers are predicted to grow. The infection is even obscure as the exact cause of the illness remains unspecified. 

According to the Kerala health department, at least 82 'tomato flu' cases have been reported in Kollam - a district known as a trade hub - across Neduvathur, Anchal, and Aryankavu. 

What is Tomato Flu?

Tomato flu is characterized by rashes that are practically the size of tomatoes, skin irritation and a sense of dehydration in a youngster affected with the condition. This illness causes blisters on several parts of the body. 

READ | Kerala warns of Nipah-like diseases amid bat breeding season; orders precautionary steps

Although just a remote segment of the Kollam district is affected by this strain of flu, health experts in the state have warned that the chances of it spreading to other areas can't be overlooked.

Symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

  1. Skin irritation
  2. Rashes
  3. Discolouration of hands and legs
  4. Dehydration
  5. High fever
  6. Body ache 
  7. Joint swelling 
  8. nausea
  9. vomiting
  10. Fatigue 
  11. Diarrhoea

Is Tomato flu contagious?

Though the health officials said that the flu is not lethal and could be treated, it is surely contagious and it is advised to avoid close contact with the infected child. Here are some of the ways you can prevent the virus from spreading. 

READ | 'Tomato flu unrelated to COVID-19, no need to panic,' assures Karnataka Health Minister

Preventive measures

  • Contact doctor immediately
  • Do not scratch the blisters
  • Stay hydrated by drinking boiled water.
  • Maintain proper hygiene.
  • Avoid close contact with the infected person.
  • Use warm water for bathing
  • Take proper rest to avoid its long-lasting effect
READ | Tomato Fever in Kerala: Causes, symptoms, treatment, prevention & other details
READ | Amid COVID-19, Kerala reports cases of tomato flu; know symptoms and causes
Tags: Tomato flu, Tomato flu symptoms, Tomato flu news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND