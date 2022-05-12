Is Tomato Flu Contagious? Know All About New Virus Impacting Children Below 5 Years Of Age

In recent weeks, Kerala has reported a sudden spate of cases of a new fever called 'Tomato flu' that is affecting children below five years of age.

According to reports, more than 80 children of this age group have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection while numbers are predicted to grow. The infection is even obscure as the exact cause of the illness remains unspecified.

According to the Kerala health department, at least 82 'tomato flu' cases have been reported in Kollam - a district known as a trade hub - across Neduvathur, Anchal, and Aryankavu.

What is Tomato Flu?

Tomato flu is characterized by rashes that are practically the size of tomatoes, skin irritation and a sense of dehydration in a youngster affected with the condition. This illness causes blisters on several parts of the body.

Although just a remote segment of the Kollam district is affected by this strain of flu, health experts in the state have warned that the chances of it spreading to other areas can't be overlooked.

Symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

Skin irritation Rashes Discolouration of hands and legs Dehydration High fever Body ache Joint swelling nausea vomiting Fatigue Diarrhoea

Is Tomato flu contagious?

Though the health officials said that the flu is not lethal and could be treated, it is surely contagious and it is advised to avoid close contact with the infected child. Here are some of the ways you can prevent the virus from spreading.

Preventive measures