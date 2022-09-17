Republic TV on Saturday, September 17, hosted the third edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture. In this edition, the topic was- 'Has the need for a Uniform Civil Code become an imperative today?' In the presence of Ram Jethmalani's son, an illustrious lawyer and Member of Parliament, Mahesh Jethmalani, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Executive Editor Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj convened the insightful discussion.

The event had as Chief Guests, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta. There were six Guest Speakers- Arif Mohammad Khan (Former Union Minister and Kerala Governor), Kurian Joseph ( Former Justice of the Supreme Court of India), Madhavi Goradia Divan (Additional Solicitor General of Supreme Court and senior advocate), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM president and MP), Baijayant 'Jay' Panda (BJP national vice president and spokesperson) and Faizan Mustafa ( Indian academic and legal scholar & former Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Opening the lecture, Vice President Jadgeep Dhankhar said that discussion on UCC is the 'need of the hour'. Vice President Dhankhar referred to it as a subject of contemptuous relevance and urged politicians across the spectrum to ponder upon the question- 'If we can further delay it?'. He highlighted that several matters are coming to light, in the absence of UCC, and gave examples of countries where steps are being taken at the right time for 'societal harmony'.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta refused to see UCC as a 'political slogan of a particular political party', stating that it found the mention in Article 44 of the Constitution. He made it clear that he does not consider UCC as a question of any religious issue or any other issue, such as the Triple Talaaq for instance. SG Mehta stated that UCC was a question of equality in general and equality of women in particular.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated that the problem was not UCC but the 'colonial hangover'. Underlining that it has been 75 years of Independence, Governor Khan said the aim of the UCC was not to bring about uniformity as India has always celebrated its diversity. He held that UCC is a part of the Directive Principles of the State Policies. Therefore, it was imperative to create a 'conducive atmosphere' in the country for its implementation.

Justice Kurian Joseph (Retd)

Justice Kurian Joseph (Retd) highlighted that UCC will 'affect' religious freedom under article 25 of the Constitution. He put forth an alternative, as per which, he suggested that the personal laws be amended to bring them in 'conformity to the Constitutional dreams' before bringing the UCC.

ASG Madhavi Goradia Divan

Additional Solicitor General in Supreme Court Madhavi Goradia Divan opined that it was important for a secular state to treat all its citizens with 'an even hand'. Divan said there has to be equality that the UCC can only achieve. She also asserted that UCC had a feminist agenda, citing that in matters like marriage, divorce, and inheritance, it is the women who have had 'an unfair deal'.

AIMIM chief & barrister Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi asserted that the UCC is not imperative, and went on to explain why it was not by setting out three interconnected grounds for the same-- first, the historical background of UCC in the constituent assembly; second, pluralism and fundamental rights; and third, the difference between law in books and law in action.

BJP Vice President Baijayant 'Jay' Panda

BJP Vice President Baijayant 'Jay' Panda pointed out that the communal laws were an outcome of the colonial strategy of 'divide and rule'. Panda put forth how the framers of the Constitution had underlined the need for UCC in Article 44. Coming to the argument that since not all the objectives of Directive Principles have not been achieved, efforts should not be made for UCC, he called it 'whataboutery'.

Prof Faizan Mustafa

Prof Faizan Mustafa alleged that the UCC debate strengthens majoritarian chauvinism on one hand and minority fundamentalism on the other, and suggested that the reform be brought about in 'small doses'. He cited the government recently increased the age for marriage for girls, as an apt example.