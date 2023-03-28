Is Your Aadhaar Card Linked To Your PAN? Here's Step-by-step Guide On How To Check Status

The deadline to link PAN with the Aadhaar card is approaching near. As per the updates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), all users are mandated to link their PAN with their Aadhaar cards before March 31, 2023. The CBDT has repeatedly postponed the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar until now, however, the department has also made the process easier for users.

The Income Tax Department of India took to Twitter and informed about the last date. "Last date to link your PAN & Aadhaar is approaching soon! As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Please link today!"

How to check if PAN is linked with Aadhaar

Visit the Income Tax department’s official website- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Select the ‘Quick Links’ tab.

Check ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option

The page will direct to this link- https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/link-aadhaar-status

Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

Click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ once the application is filled.

Why is linking PAN card with Aadhaar mandatory?

As per the directions of the Income Tax Department, the PAN card will become inactive if one fails to complete the process. In case, one's Aadhaar number is not linked, the person will face difficulties in carrying out financial transactions and shall be liable to all the consequences under the I-T Act and will have to suffer a number of implications. Further, for activating the PAN card, the person needs to link both documents.

The IT department has specifically mandated PAN-Aadhaar linking unless exempted in certain cases. Also, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar card and PAN card as it lets the government keep records of financial transactions that are taxable and then can be identified. It helps in preventing tax evasion. Additionally, linking the Aadhaar card and PAN card also puts a stop to multiple PAN cards being held by an individual, in an effort to evade taxes.

