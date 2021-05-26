Isha Crematoriums Offer 'Dignity In Death' For COVID Victims With 'sensitivity'

As the second wave of COVID-19 creates havoc with people losing their loved ones, the transmissibility quotient of the disease has also limited the family members from performing the last rituals with allegiance and respect. The crematoriums and burial grounds are overburdened. Noting this grim time, Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation has stepped in to offer the departed their deserved respect. Isha Crematorium has thus been working tirelessly to offer homage to the dead.

For the past year trained staff from Isha Foundation and volunteers have been working day and night just to offer a dignified farewell to the deceased. 18 Isha Crematoriums have involved themselves in the work of performing the last rites of COVID-19 victims. According to Sadhguru, it is important to respect the dead and properly conduct the last rites. Sadhguru via his Twitter handle promoted the importance of conducting the rituals even during such tough times.



Volunteers are working tirelessly in #IshaCrematoriums to ensure that the Departed are released with the right ambience of sensitivity. This is important for both the Living and the Departed. Blessings. –Sg #DignityInDeath #IshaCOVIDAction pic.twitter.com/BxwmLk1eHg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 25, 2021

Sadhguru shared how volunteers of Isha Foundation are organizing the last rituals with dignity and sensitivity while adhering to all the safety protocols. The staff of Isha Crematoriums also empathize with the pain the relatives and friends of the deceased go through, thus they are properly oriented about the whole process in the beginning. The relatives are also offered the space and opportunity to share and express their peace of mind post the rituals. It is been witnessed that Sadhguru's 'Dignity in Death' campaign has brought inner peace to many people as they could bid farewell to their loved ones with all the rituals in place. Isha Foundation shared that their aim has been fulfilled as well since they were able to create a temple-like atmosphere and help the community in such a grievous time.

