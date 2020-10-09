Ishkaran Bhandari Fumes At Mumbai Police Over Fake TRP Scam, Pulls Up Their Inefficiency

Ishkaran Bhandari has expressed disappointment at the freedom to speak the truth in our country as he slammed Mumbai Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after latter levelled false allegations against the Republic Media Network. He stated facts of the Mumbai Police's fake TRP scam, wherein they held a press conference to expose findings from BARC and insinuated that Republic TV was linked to the scam, and expressed shock at the turn of events

"If someone has filed an FIR naming another news channel, then how do you decide in a matter of hours that summons should be issued for Republic TV's ratings from BARC? Otherwise, you take 45 days for an inquest? Then you hold a press conference quickly and say that accounts will be seized and further action will be taken... Look at the speed of investigation! FIR in one person's name and press conference on another's. Have you ever seen this fast action in any other case?" said Ishkaran.

Pointing out the inefficiency of Mumbai Police's conduct, Ishkaran claimed, "Arnab has a channel through which he can fight back. Think about what a normal person would go through in this situation".

Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company that manages the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), had got an FIR registered over the fake TRP scam. Param Bir Singh made false allegations against Republic TV linking the network to the scam.

Republic TV vs Mumbai Police in fake FIR scam

Republic TV has shredded the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police over the FIR registered in the fake FIR scam. Editor-in-Chief Arnab exposed Singh by highlighting that Republic was not even mentioned a single time in the FIR, while India Today was named multiple times. The FIR has also been confirmed by Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company that manages the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), on whose investigation and subsequent complaint the FIR had been registered. The company’s Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar has registered his statement with the Mumbai Police and Relationship Manager Vishal Bhandari, who has been arrested, has stated, as confirmed in an audit by BARC, that he paid five household panels Rs 1000 each to watch India Today from November 2019 to May 2020.

Here’s Arnab’s statement

#RepublicFightsBack: The FIR and key witness in the TRP case name India Today several times, without a single mention of Republic. "Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level," roars Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/gkIINjEh9v — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2020

"The FIR in the TRP case has now come out. It mentions India Today. India Today is mentioned 6 times in the FIR. Detailed allegations have been made against India Today. In fact, the entire FIR is against India today. Now, a key witness has also spoken and made key allegations against India Today. Param Bir Singh should tell the country why he is refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today. The cat is out of the bag. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh did a desperate press conference to save India Today and target Republic for its SSR, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He has no moral, legal, ethical right to continue as Mumbai Police Commissioner anymore. Now that the facts are out, he must issue an apology and quit. Republic will take strong legal action against Param Bir Singh. Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level."

