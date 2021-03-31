Ishrat Jahan Case: Court Discharges Remaining 3 Accused Police; Says 'encounter Not Fake'

A special CBI court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday observed that the action that was taken by three accused cops in the extrajudicial killing of Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and two others in June 2004, was in "discharge of their duties or purported to be in discharge of their duties." The CBI court discharged (acquitted) IPS officer G L Singhal, retired DySP Tarun Barot, and an assistant sub-inspector Anaju Chaudhary. It had earlier discharged three other accused officers while one died in 2020, meaning the trial has virtually come to an end in this case.

CBI abstains from sanctioning prosecution of 3 accused cops

Last week, special public prosecutor R C Kodekar appeared before the special CBI court and submitted the Gujarat government's report. Later, the three accused police officials also submitted their discharge applications before the CBI court in Ahmedabad— only on the basis that the state government has refused to grant sanction to prosecute them and that two officers who were accused had been discharged earlier. The court heard the same on Wednesday and observed "It is clear that the act which is alleged to have been done by the accused was in discharge of their duties or purported to be in discharge of their duties."

No evidence to show that Jahan & the other three weren't terrorists: CBI court

"Number of anti-national & terrorist activities were spread all over India, more particularly in Gujarat. Being high-rank police officers, it was their duty to take necessary steps," the court said and ruled, "There is no question of any fake encounter on part of any such police officer." The court added "The case will go on only if the CBI chooses to further appeal in this," and said that "There is no evidence to show that Jahan and the other three were not terrorists."



The Gujarat Crime Branch in 2004 had gunned down Jahan with the other three over claims that the four were linked with terrorists and had plotted to kill the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Jahan's mother Shamima Kauser had later moved the CBI court seeking a copy of the then state government's refusal to sanction the accused police officials. However, her appeals were also rejected and later the court proceeded with the decision of the state government.

BJP's Amit Malviya: UPA tried to use the Ishrat Jahan case to implicate then Gujarat CM

The national In-charge of BJP's IT department, Amit Malviya remarked "Everybody knows that the UPA tried to use the Ishrat Jahan case to implicate then Gujarat Chief Minister. They played politics on terror and now that the CBI court has ruled that it is not a fake encounter, it has become obvious that for Congress terror is crucial as long as it serves their political purpose. Congress has time and again tried to malign the majority in this country," Malviya alleged.

Police officials discharged by CBI court in 2019

The CBI court in March 2019 had allowed the CBI to file its reply on applications moved by the former officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin to drop proceedings against them in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan "fake encounter case." The Gujarat government had even then denied sanction to prosecute Vanzara and Amin under section 197 of the CrPC, according to which prior sanction is required from a competent authority to prosecute a public servant. Ultimately, the CBI had written to the state government, seeking former's response on sanctioning the prosecution of Vanzara and Amin. The state government denied the same and the CBI court on March 23 scrapped charges against the two cops and discharged them.

