ISI Tasks Al-Badr’s ‘Doctor’ To Target Security Forces, Probe Agencies In Kashmir

Security agencies have alerted security forces and investigation agencies regarding attempts by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan to target them. The agencies have warned that Pakistan’s ISI has tasked top Al-Badr commander to target forces in the Kashmir valley.

The internal communication to the forces and agencies, which has been accessed by Republic World, reads that Al-Badr commander Umar Farooq has been assigned the task to target the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as National Investigation Agency personnel in Kashmir Valley. The alert further warns that terror associates in Kashmir has been tasked by Al- Badr commander to identify Special Police Officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as of National Investigation Agency in the Valley so that they can be targeted.

Attempts to target security forces & investigation agencies in Kashmir

Sources informed Republic World that an intelligence input was generated reading that Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan alias Doctor has been tasked to target forces and investigating agencies in Kashmir Valley, especially Jammu Kashmir Police and National Investigation Agency as both have done a large-scale damage to deep-rooted terror ecosystem in Kashmir valley.

Al-Badr commander Arjumand Gulzar Dar went to Pakistan with valid documents in his possession and joined terrorist outft Al Badr. He has been commander of terrorist outfit Al Badr, currently operating from Pakistan. He was declared as designated terrorists by Ministry of Home Affairs in April 2022 under Section 35 (a) (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Arjumand Gulzar Dar has been motivating youth to join the said outfit and has been funding the terror activities of Al Badr, ever since he went to Pakistan and has been involved in cases of recovery of explosives from the over ground workers in Pulwama, Grenade attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel on November 18, 2020 in Pulwama, and motivating youths to join militant ranks in terror outfit.

NIA's crackdown on terror

The threat comes at a time when NIA is carrying out back to back raids in Kashmir valley on terror sympathisers and have raided 10 locations in South Kashmir in the past three days. NIA on July 13 raided five locations in the three districts of Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama. Earlier on July 10, five locations were raided in Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama by the agency in connection with ongoing investigations in the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist conspiracy case. The NIA had registered a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on 21st June 2022 to investigate the involvement of the cadres and OGWs of the various outfits in spreading activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in J&K. These cadres and workers have been involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunitions via drone.