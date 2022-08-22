ISIS Bomber Nabbed By Russia Is An Uzbekistan National; Pak Sleeper Cells' Role Under Lens

In the biggest lead accessed by Republic Media Network on the Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber who was nabbed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), it is now learnt that the terrorist is a citizen of Uzbekistan, who was recruited and trained in Turkey, then went to Russia, and from there, he was to fly to India.

Sources have also revealed that India has established communication with Russia on the nabbed ISIS bomber, and is said to be probing the possible role of Pakistan sleeper cells. It has additionally been learnt that the bomber's name is Mashrabkhon Azamov. It is important to remember that in his 57-second-long confession video, the terrorist stated that he was supposed to meet someone in India after reaching there from Russia, and was to get logistical support from that person(s).

Indian agencies are already working on the leads received from Russia, and probing whether the terror network within Pakistan was facilitating the bomber to carry out a terror attack in India.

Earlier, Russia's FSB detained the Islamic State suicide bomber who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in India. The FSB said in a statement that the detained ISIS member was planning to carry out a terrorist attack by self-detonation against one of the leaders of India's ruling dispensation. The FSB further claimed that the detainee was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the ISIS leaders when he was in Turkey between April and June this year.

April 2022: ISIS recruited the terrorist from Turkey

June 2022: ISIS issued a threat against India

August 2022: ISIS terrorist caught in Russia

ISIS Terrorist Nabbed In Russia Reveals Plot Against India

The Russian agency also informed that the nabbed terrorist's indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger 'Telegram' and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organization. "As a result, the terrorist took an oath of allegiance to the Amir of IS. After that, he was given the task of leaving for the territory of Russia, completing the necessary documents and flying to India to commit a high-profile terrorist act," the FSB said.

The bomber was to take the Moscow route to conduct a terror attack in India after getting instruction, in retaliation for "insulting the Prophet".

The terrorist made the confession in a 57-second video accessed by Republic, where the ISIS recruit was heard saying, "In 2022, I received special training. By the orders of Yusuf (inaudible), I flew to Russia from where I was to fly to India. In India, I was supposed to get all the necessary support to carry out a terror attack. I was to meet someone in India. I was working on the instructions of the Islamic state for insulting the Prophet."