ISIS Module Busted In Delhi; Three Suspects Arrested

The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an ISIS terror module on Thursday at the national capital. The security forces arrested three suspected terrorists. As per inputs, over than two teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell were working together, and on the directives of the inputs provided by the intel bureau they carried out the arrests. The three suspects arrested were reportedly influenced by the so-called Islamic State--ISIS.

According to sources, the suspects were recruiting and plotting an attack. Elaborating on the busted module, DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwah said that the suspects were being handled by foreign-based handlers through social media. He further stated that the investigation is on a preliminary stage. He said, "They are highly radicalised. A foreign-based handler was handling them through social media handles. Three of them had gone to Nepal, they were waiting for instructions here (in India) to strike in Delhi NCR or Uttar Pradesh. The place of terror strike is still under investigation."

ISIS-inspired Terror Module

The Delhi Police back on November 25 said a terror strike was averted in the national capital after it apprehended three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused -- Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit -- all in their early twenties were arrested after a joint operation with the Assam Police. They were taken into custody on Sunday.

The three were inspired by the ISIS module and were planning a terror strike on Monday at a local carnival in Goalpara district of Assam, Kushwah said. They were also planning to conduct terror strikes in heavy footfall areas of Delhi, the officer added. They were classmates and had also radicalised some people in Delhi, the DCP said, adding that one kilogram of explosive material, a sword and a knife were recovered from their possession.

