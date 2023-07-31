ISIS Module Case: Court Sends Two Accused To Judicial Custody, Rejects NIA Plea For Remand

A special court here on Monday again remanded to judicial custody two accused arrested in the ISIS module case, while rejecting the National Investigation Agency's plea seeking further remand of the duo. Zubair Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali were among the four accused arrested earlier this month by the NIA in the ISIS module case. They had been remanded to judicial custody by the special NIA court.

The court had on Friday sent the duo to NIA custody till July 31 after the probe agency said that they had provided “fund and shelter” to two other accused, who were arrested by the Pune unit of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in another case. The NIA had said it received information that the ATS had arrested two persons wanted for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan.

The probe agency had told the court those accused had conducted recce at six to seven places in the country and Shaikh and Ali had provided shelter and funding to them.

On Monday, when the accused were produced before the court at the end of their remand, the probe agency sought further custody of 10 days, saying there were some fresh revelations in the interrogation.

The accused were using code words in their conversation with some witnesses and handlers, which need to be decoded, the NIA said. Advocate Zeeshan Khan, appearing for Shaikh, submitted that there are no new grounds sought in the present remand for seeking further custody. The court after hearing all the arguments remanded the accused to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Pune ATS has sought Ali's custody in connection with their case and the court is likely to hear their plea on Tuesday.

Maharashtra ATS recovers chemicals, lab equipment hidden by one of the accused

The Maharashtra ATS on Monday said it had seized chemicals and lab equipment that were allegedly hidden by one of the two persons arrested here earlier this month. The chemicals and lab equipment, allegedly to make a bomb, were hidden by accused Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23), an ATS official said.

The materials include chemical powder, charcoal, thermometer, dropper, soldering gun, multimeter, small bulbs, batteries, alarm clock and a spanner used in stealing motorcycles, he said.

"These were concealed by Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan. During the course of the investigation, a team along with experts visited the site and seized these items," the official said.

Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), who were wanted by the National Investigation Agency for alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan, were arrested by Pune police from the Kothrud area here on July 18. The ATS took over the probe later.

Meanwhile, the official said the fourth accused in the case, who was held from Ratnagiri, showed the places from where he bought a thermometer, dropper and pipette and a probe is underway. The ATS, on Sunday, had said it had recovered images of Chabad House, one of the 26/11 terror attack sites, in south Mumbai from the electronic devices of the two terror suspects