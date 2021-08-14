Two days ahead of Independence Day, Republic Media Network unearthed the ISIS propaganda network that is still active in Kerala even after arrests were made last week. According to the information accessed by the Republic TV, several magazines named VOICE OF HIND published on August 13 have already been circulated in Kerala to spread ISIS propaganda. Last week on August 7, ISIS operator Jufri Jawhar Damudi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who was involved in the translation of this propaganda to South Indian languages.

In a major discovery, it has been found that the ISIS operators were using several social media platforms including Telegram to spread their propaganda. It is pertinent to note that three more accomplices were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir recently on August 11. The active operations of the publication prove that the ISIS module is still active in Kerala even after significant arrests.

ISIS- Media Wing

The latest magazine talks of an established Media Wing- Diwan Ul Ilam Markazi. Additional magazines in the name of Al Isaba, Al Burhan, Al Tazkira have been constituted to ensure the spread of propaganda on a higher scale. It has also been learned that Magazine Sawt Al-Hind and Al Qital media that began two years ago is working hard to propagate.

NIA arrests ISIS suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 6 arrested an ISIS suspect from Bhatkal in Karnataka during the anti-terror raids. The suspect who goes by the name Jufri Jawhar Damudi aka Abu Hajir Al Badri was high up in the hierarchy of ISKP and a key ISIS operative, according to NIA. The ISIS operative was under the radar of central probe agencies since April 2020 for his active role in the production and dissemination of ISIS propaganda monthly online magazine "Voice of Hind".

Apart from his involvement in disseminating ISIS propaganda and media activity, he was also looking after logistical support including procurement of arms and explosives, funding for mujahideen and recruitment. The NIA also revealed that he was in direct contact with Islamic State leaders in Khorasan (Afghanistan) and Syria. The NIA further stated that the ISIS operative also incited the people in his contacts to kill kafirs(disbelievers), police personnel, journalists etc and inflicting damage to temples and government properties.