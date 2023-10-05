ISIS terror module accused linked with 2020 Delhi riots? Explosive probe details emerge

In a massive development, the recently busted ISIS terror module's arrested suspects' link has emerged with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 1 arrested three persons-- Mohammad Shahnawaz, who is the main accused and his two associates-- Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi.

As per the inputs, one of the arrested accused Mohammad Arshad Warsi has a connection with the banned terror organisation Al-Ṣuffah. Also, his involvement has emerged in the Delhi riots at the time he managed to escape. Warsi through social media and WhatsApp groups was trying to radicalise other people and sources have confirmed that he managed to influence people in large numbers. Arshad who escaped from Pune was hiding in New Delhi and was later nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Two terror modules operating from Pune, Delhi unearthed

Four days ago, the special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz from southeast Delhi on October 1 after he escaped from the custody of Pune Police. Republic TV has accessed the exclusive details which stated that Shahnawaz and other detained suspects received training in IED assembling. According to the sources, after the arrests, two terror modules which were being operated from Delhi and Pune have been busted where Shahnawaz was the common link.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday informed that Shahnawaz was arrested from Jaitpur in South Delhi earlier in the day. Apart from him, two persons, also carrying bounties on their heads by the NIA, were arrested. HS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) addressed a press briefing where he informed that earlier this month, NIA declared an award on three persons who are allegedly involved in blast cases. "Of them, Mohammad Shahnawaz, the main accused, has been arrested with his two associates-- Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi. Ashraf has been arrested from Lucknow, while Arshad was nabbed from Moradabad," the police officer added.

Dhaliwal said that bomb-making literature, sent from Pakistan-based handlers, and other incriminating materials were recovered from Shahnawaz's hideouts. Notably, Shahnawaz is also a mining engineer from the Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology.

"Several explosives-making materials including, elementary, plastic tubes, and iron pipes, were recovered. (Apart from it) Pistol, cartridges, and bomb-making literature sent from Pakistan-based handlers, were (also) recovered," the Special CP (Special Cell) said.

According to the police-based initial interrogation, these suspects conducted elaborate recce in the Western Ghats, southern India, including Hubballi, Dharwad, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat to establish their hideouts.