ISJK Operative ‘Assadullah’ Arrested In Jammu, Was Planning Something ‘big’: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an operative of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir(ISJK) from the outskirts of Jammu. The arrested ISJK operative has been identified as Aqib Bashir Parrey alias Assadullah, a resident of the Unisoo area of Handwara of Kashmir. He was working as an ISJK operative in Kashmir under the direction of his ISJK commanders.

While confirming his arrest, the Senior Official told Republic that with his arrest a major plan of this outfit in Jammu has been averted ahead of Annual Amarnath Yatra. “ISJK Operative Assadullah has been arrested; won’t be able to share more details as he is currently being probed and some more crucial developments are yet to be worked upon,” official added.

Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) footprints began to appear in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 when it started Anti India propaganda using its social media profile “Al-Qaraar” on various platforms.

Terrorist arrested with a pistol, 8 rounds & cash

Earlier on April 04, Jammu Police along with Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested one terrorist of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) with one pistol, 8 rounds and cash worth Rs 1 lac 13 thousand averting a major terror strike ahead of Amarnath Yatra. Inspector-General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh while confirming the development said that by this arrest, the Police averted terror attack by the ISJK terror outfit.

“On the basis of specific input, Operation Group (SOG) Jammu laid a Naka at Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu and during checking of vehicles at around 1900 hours, one person tried to flee from the spot and was chased and apprehended from whom huge cash, one pistol and 8 rounds were recovered concealed in a bag he was carrying,” an official statement had said.

“During the enquiry, the accused has been identified as Malik Umaid @Abdullah s/o Abdul Rashid Malik r/o Yaripora, Kulgam who had received a delivery of weapon and cash to further carry out terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, a case FIR No 53/2021 u/s 13,17,20 & 23 ULA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Jhajjar Kotli and investigation is taken up. During the initial investigation, it has been found that the arrested terrorist was in touch with more operatives of the ISJK module. Further investigation of the case is in progress,” the official statement read.