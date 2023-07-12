ISKCON Reacts For First Time after Amogh Lila Prabhu Ban Controversy

Amogh Lila Das, a monk of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Dwarka, is in the eye of a storm after his controversial comments on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa. For his remarks, Das has been banned by ISKCON Kolkata and sent to the hills of Govardhan for 'atonement.' However, despite his being banished, the controversy refuses to die down as social media users and followers of ISKCON and Ramakrishna mission are debating the punishment meted out.

Radharaman Das, Spokesperson and Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata spoke to Republic Bangla Principal Correspondent Kishalay Mukherjee. Addressing the matter for the first time, he said that the statements made by the monk were in his personal capacity and apologised to all those who were hurt. Das has been punished for criticising Swami Vivekananda for eating fish, as he believes that a virtuous person can never harm a living being. He also derided Ramakrishna's teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path" (as many opinions, as many paths), saying that not every path leads to the same destination.

'Amogh Lila Prabhu has gone into seclusion'

Radharaman Das said that the controversy is being discussed by leaders of the highest body of ISKCON and that Amogh Lila Das, who is extremely remorseful about his comments, is already in seclusion. In an official release, the Society's Kolkata body revealed that Das vowed to go to the Govardhan hills to atone, completely secluding himself from public life.

When asked about the discussions on social media and those for and against the Monk, Radharaman Das told Republic, "This whole incident is very unfortunate. I spoke with Amogh Lila Prabhu a couple of times and he is very, very remorseful about his statement and has repeatedly begged for forgiveness. Right now he has gone into seclusion for one month and our highest body is also discussing the matter. So the whole matter will be discussed and we will see what needs to be done."

'Sanatanis have to be united'

The ISKCON Kolkata Vice-President also addressed the differences created between ISKCON and Ramakrishna Mission after Das' statements. While recalling India's history of how ignorance toward other people's problems empowered the invaders, Radharaman Das called on both spiritual organisations to stay united.

"We have to understand that Bharat is the land of spirituality and here different sects live in absolute harmony. And different sects have a different understanding of absolute truth. Each has different customs, rituals, different mantras but what binds us together is Sanatan Dharma. We should respect different sects and their views. We should have dialogue and never have disputes with each other," he said.

"We should also learn from our history. When Bakhtiyar Khilji attacked Nalanda with a small group of people, other kingdoms believed it wasn't their problem. Nine million books burned for six months, and Bharat lost an incalculable wealth of knowledge. Thus, it is crucial that we stand together as one. Bharat has always thrived on the diversity of ideas and that diversity can only survive when we are united in the spirit of Sanatan Dharma," Radharaman Das added.

ISKCON will apologise to Ramakrishna mission

Radharaman Das said that ISKCON has not had any conversations with the Ramakrishna Mission over the controversy yet, but it is willing to personally apologise for the damage caused. "We would definitely like to visit the Ramakrishna Mission and tender our apologies personally. Maybe in the next few days, as the situation becomes more normal, we will go and meet the Senior Maharajas there," he said.

'There will be a code of conduct for preachers'

To avoid similar incidents in the future, ISKCON has issued guidelines for its preachers to keep them from issuing statements that could hurt sentiments. The ISKCON leader said that more guidelines are being discussed by senior Maharajas as a preventive measure.

"We have prepared a guideline for all our preachers and it has been shared with them. We are discussing the matter and we will come up with more guidelines. Actually, this whole episode has given a big lesson to all of us (that) how can a person destroy peace between different sects?" Radharaman Das said. "We have got our lesson and we are discussing more guidelines. There will be a code of conduct for the preachers and a lot is going to change," he told Republic.

'Statements were made in a personal capacity,' ISKCON clarifies

The comments by Das prompted a reaction from several people on social media including followers, non-followers and even politicians. One such politician was TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh who called for action against Das for his views. "We revere ISKCON. But they should stop him now. Insulting Ramakrishna and Vivekananda will not be tolerated. Immediate action should be taken against this so-called monk," Ghosh tweeted.

Reacting to the reactions on the controversy, Radharaman Das said, "We are extremely sorry about the whole incident. This is not ISKCON's view at all."

"These comments were made in a personal capacity of Amogh Lila Prabhu and he has also understood the gravity of the whole thing and he is very, very remorseful. On behalf of ISKCON, I will seek forgiveness from all who were hurt. I am also very sad for the last one week since this whole thing came up. And one thing we can promise is that this is not going to be repeated. As a society, we are going to take corrective measures," he further said.