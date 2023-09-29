ISKCON Refutes Maneka Gandhi's 'cow Sales' Claims, Demands Proof Of Her Visit To Gaushala

BJP MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi have stirred a massive row with her recent statement as she called the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) the largest 'deceiver in the country' and alleged that it sells cows from its gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers. Following this, Vice President and Spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata Radharamn Das has sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to the BJP MP.

Amid the controversy, Radharamn Das spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that the BJP MP has made false claims without even providing any sort of proof. He denied her allegations of misusing the government's land as well as selling cows to butchers and demanded evidence of her visit to Anantpur Gaushala.

Q: What are the grounds on which the defamation suit was sent to Maneka Gandhi?

Radharamn Das: "For the last few days, we saw the video of Maneka Gandhi doing the rounds on social media which went viral. In the video, she claimed that ISKCON sells all its cows to butchers and she visited one of our Gaushala in Anantpur where she found that there are no old cows, bulls or calves which is completely baseless. All of us are very very shocked and surprised that she is the Member of the Parliament and making such claims without providing details."

"Our devotees from Anantpur Gaushala have stated that they have not seen her visiting the premises. Before speaking, she should have presented full proofs of her visit, and the dates and must have recorded some videos of missing old cows and calves. In fact on our Anantpur Gaushala, we have 76 old cows and 76 bulls. We have 60 Gaushalas all across India as well as all over the world, ISKCON is famous for its Gau seva (serving cows)."

"If you look at social media, lots of people visit our Gaushalas like Vrindavan which is very popular. ISKCON temple in Vrindavan is located around 1 acre but our Gaushala is spread up to 12 acres, so this is the importance we are giving to Gaushalas. Anybody can visit any Gaushalas as you will spot old non-mating cows who are abandoned and ISKCON takes care of them till their death. There are several cow breeds which are going to be extinct which we are preserving. It's not just taking care of cows but also reviving breeds which are going to go extinct. This whole episode was really really shocking and our worldwide devotees were shattered by the MP's statement. We were waiting for the proofs for all those claims but nothing came. We are getting calls from across the world, we even received massive support from social media. #ISupportISKCON was trending. Even prominent members irrespective of political parties are also backing us."

Q: Are you accusing Maneka Gandhi of lying as you mentioned that there is no proof of her visit?

Radharamn Das: "Our devotees do not recollect the Parlimentarian visiting the Anantpur Gaushala. She is a very popular personality so everybody would have remembered her. This is the reason we are asking on which date she visited. And when renowned people like her visit the place then obviously the media comes. When she visited the Gaushalas, she should have recorded her claims as everybody has a camera these days. Without giving all those details she is making such claims. It is very very shocking to us."

Q: How do you respond to the levelled allegations of misusing the government's land and selling cows to butchers?

Radharamn Das: "This is what we are asking. If we are selling the cows to a butcher then there must be a specific butcher. How did she come to know about selling cows? This is a funny thing. If she had seen the carcasses, then she must have recorded the video. In India, we have more than 60 Gaushalas and lakhs of people visit the place. If you check on social media, people post pictures and videos of our Gaushlas as it's so beautiful. The whole data is already on social media. Maneka Gandhi is making contrary claims, she should have given proof."

"Secondly, she also stated that lands and funds are being provided by the government, which is not true. 90% of our ISKCON Gaushalas are purchased by us only, it's not government land and lots of our devotees also support it. So her claims are factually incorrect. We would like her to tell us how many lands are given by the government and how many ISKCON are themselves maintaining. This entire episode is really shocking. She is deriding Harinaam Sankirtan which is yug dharam for Kalyug."

Q: Were there any attempts made by ISKCON to reach out to Maneka Gandhi after the controversy erupted?

Radharamn Das: "Yes, our devotees from Delhi tried to contact her, but what I know is that they were unable to get an appointment."