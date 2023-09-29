ISKCON Sends Rs 100 Cr Defamation Notice To Maneka Gandhi Over 'biggest Cheat' Remark

Radharamn Das, Vice President and Spokesperson of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata, sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for calling the organization the “biggest cheat” on Tuesday.

Das took to X saying, “Today we have sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Mrs. Maneka Gandhi @Manekagandhibjp for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON. The worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters, and well-wishers is deeply pained by these defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations. We will not leave any stone unturned in our pursuit of justice against the fallacious propaganda against ISKCON.”

What did Maneka Gandhi say?

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Maneka can be heard saying, “The biggest cheat in India today is ISKCON. They establish gaushalas, for which they get unlimited benefits from the government to run them. They get huge land—everything. I just visited their Anantput Gaushala. Not a single dry cow is present. All are dairies. There is not a single calf. It means all of them were sold. ISKCON is selling all its cows to the butcher.”

She further adds, "They say their entire life is dependent on milk... Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did. If these people can do it, what about others?”

ISKCON hits back

ISKCON - hours after the video surfaced - hit back at the BJP MP, calling her statement “unsubstantiated” and “false”.

“ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care, not just in India but globally. The cows and bulls are served for their lives, not sold to butchers as alleged,” spokesperson of ISKCON Yudhistir Govinda Das wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.