ISKCON Temple Attacked In Bangladesh: Protests Erupt In Delhi, Kolkata Over Violence

Large number of protestors gathered in the national capital on Sunday to protest against the brutal attack on the devotees in the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh. The protestors were simmering in anger against the continued incidents of communal violence against the minority communities in Bangladesh and demanded stringent action from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The silent protest saw the people carrying placards, saying, “We demand action against the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh”, another read, “We stand with ISKCON.”

Protests erupt in Delhi, Kolkata against the brutal attack on ISKCON in Bangladesh

The attack on the ISKCON temple happened on Saturday, just a few days after several people were killed in the communal violence that erupted after miscreants attacked the Durga Puja Pandals in Bangladesh and desecrated idols, vandalised temples.

Republic World spoke to one of the protestors who said, “Hindus have been abused in Bangladesh for a long time, and we demand that the perpetrators of the attack shall be caught at the soonest and justice should be served. We also demand the Bangladeshi government to provide security to Hindus and should provide compensation to those who have been injured or have faced financial losses due to the communal attacks.”

While speaking to Republic, he further claimed that these incidents have been recurring over some time and no stringent measure has been taken yet to ensure the social security of minorities in Bangladesh. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with his Bangladeshi counterpart and discuss the matter urgently.

Not just this, protestors have also gathered in Kolkata outside the Bangladesh High Commission and demanded action against the perpetrators of the ISKCON attack. In an unusual way to protest, they performed Kirtan and sang “Hare Krishna, Hare Ram”

#WATCH | West Bengal: ISKCON Kolkata sings 'bhajan' and protests outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata following the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee killed by a mob yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z60fteEFUp — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

ISKCON attack

A member of the ISKON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali area was killed in a mob attack on Friday, October 15. ISKCON Temple authorities informed that one of its members, Partha Das, was killed in attacks carried out at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali. Several incidents of violence and attacks on Hindu temples and devotees were reported across Bangladesh amid communal tension in the country.

It is with great grief that we share the news of a ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard. https://t.co/BLwqGsN36h — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 16, 2021

Devotees at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali were attacked by a mob causing severe injuries to several people and damages to the temple. Later, images from the temple were shared by ISKCON authorities who urged the Bangladesh government to ensure safety and justice.

(Image: Republic World)