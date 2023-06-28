ISKP Links Uncovered From Hyderabad By Gujarat ATS

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken two more people from Hyderabad into custody for alleged links with Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP). The father-daughter duo named Muhammad Javed and his daughter Khadija had been taken into custody from the city and are currently being questioned by senior officials of the Gujarat ATS.

An investigation had been conducted regarding the accused who were already taken into custody from Porbandar. Following the questioning of the five accused which included a woman from Surat, there was a tip-off on further probable suspects who might have helped in deepening the nexus of ISKP on Indian soil.

According to officials of Gujarat ATS, the father-daughter duo had allegedly been in contact with the accused from Porbandar. There were some properties in the city which were being used for nefarious activities of ISKP.

In fact, the accused might have also been involved in running radicalisation activities in the city itself. The properties, in question, are also being searched to determine the same.

The authorities are questioning the duo with regard to the ring in Hyderabad and how the earlier accused might have also been related to the accused in Telangana.

"We will question them. Senior authorities are there. There is a link with the earlier accused in the case who were taken from Porbandar. We will get their statements," a senior official of the Gujarat ATS told Republic Media Network.