Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack On CRPF In South Kashmir

The Islamic State terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a CRPF patrolling party in Anantnag district of south Kashmir in which a jawan was killed and another injured. The group, which has a very little presence in the valley, made the claim on its Amaq news agency within hours of the attack.

"the caliphate soldiers targeted a gathering of Indian police in the area (Bijbehara) in Kashmir...." it said in its claim. Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesday evening, 42 km from Srinagar. At about 5:50 pm, a man threw a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force patrolling party at Goriwan Chowk in the area and fled, officials said.

While it was earlier reported that the jawans received splinter injuries, officials later said the grenade did not explode. The terrorists then fired upon the forces, injuring two CRPF personnel who were rushed to a hospital where Neetam was declared brought dead, they said. The official added that a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to diffuse the grenade.

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack

The attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul, which killed at least 11 people and left several injured, has now been claimed by the Islamic State, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise. Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

(With PTI inputs)