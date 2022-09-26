Israel Envoy Calls Modi, Netanyahu's Famous Beach Picture 'symbol Of How Things Are Done'

Israel on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jerusalem the "game-changer" and said, "it broke the ice between the two nations". While speaking to news agency ANI, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon called the famous picture of PM Modi and ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ogla beach "one of the pictures that will stay as a symbol of how things are done." "The friendship they developed continued with other PMs also," Gilon asserted. He opined that both countries enjoy good relations since 1992 but it got a major boost when the Indian Prime Minister visited Jerusalem in 2017. PM Modi's visit to Israel came days after his Israeli counterpart visited New Delhi.

During his 3-day visit to Israel, he was received by the then Prime Minister at the airport and signed at least seven Agreements/MoUs in the fields of R&D innovation, water, agriculture and space.

"We have to say that there were visits before that of Indian President and Israeli President, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, but the visit of PM Modi and a few months later in 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to India on January 18," added Gilon.

"Thanks to that change, push that was done - we call it de-hyphenation -- in a way India came and said- we have Palestinian issue and Pakistan, we have other issues - Israel will be dealt as Israel, the interest we have with Israel, not the interest we have with Palestine, we will deal with them or issues of Pakistan, other issues. I think this a very healthy approach which enabled a strong relationship between the two countries," he added.

India and Jerusalem fighting with the same enemy- Terrorism

Further, the envoy stressed how India and Israel are fighting with a common enemy-- "terrorism" and said both countries are sharing each other issues in eradicating the problem. He dubbed terrorism a "disease" and added it's a complex problem because the idea of the terrorist is to disrupt the normal life of citizens of the countries.

"Israel has been suffering, India has been suffering, and we are cooperating quite well together. All fields from intelligence are helping each other, if we have the knowledge, and information about terror attacks we are cooperating in all fields. We both feel very emotional, strong about the need to eradicate terrorism from this world," said the Israeli Ambassador.

Image: Twitter/NarendraModi