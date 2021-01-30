Israel Envoy Discusses Possible Role Of Iran In Delhi Blast; Thanks India For Cooperation

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami spoke to Isreal's Ambassador to India Dr. Ron Malka with regards to the IED blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on 29th January. Discussing the possible role of Iran in the blast, Dr. Ron Malka stated that they were still trying to figure out why Iran considered them as their 'mortal enemy'.

"This is something we need to figure out. Why is this grievance towards us? You (Iran) are located so far, what did we do to them. What do they even have with us? What does Iran consider us as a mortal enemy? Iran's motive is the total annihilation of Israel. We only protect ourselves, we do not carry attacks on anyone. We are very decisive in our own protection. Who is to blame here then?" he added.

The Ambassador also shared his thoughts on the alleged note recovered from the blast site addressed to the Israel Embassy ambassador with a mention of Qasem Soleimani's assassination and whether that had any connection with the blast. The top Iranian general in a Washington-directed drone strike last year.

"There have been some events such as assassinations of Soleimani and other operations around the world that refer to Israel. We are not surprised. We are well prepared. This is not going to scare us. We have the full cooperation of India and it is a good opportunity for us to thank India for being such good friends," said Dr Ron Malka.

Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on Friday evening. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM which ended up damaging three cars. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometers away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was hidden inside a flower pot near the pavement which caused the explosion.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday morning visited the spot near the Israeli Embassy. An FIR has also been lodged in the case, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava confirmed. As per sources, the special cell has filed the FIR under UAPA and section 120B of the IPC.

