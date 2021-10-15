Last Updated:

Israel Envoy Kobbi Shoshani Attends RSS' Vijaya Dashami Celebrations In Nagpur

Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Vijaya Dashami event as a guest, the RSS said in a tweet.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Image: @RSSORG/Twitter


Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai, participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijaya Dashami celebrations as a guest. Taking to Twitter, RSS informed about the Israeli Envoy's participation. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shared two pictures on the microblogging site which showed Shoshani attending the RSS Vijaya Dashami event. 

The RSS tweeted, "Sri Kobbi Shoshani. Consul General, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai is also participating in the #RSSVijaydashami event as a guest. (sic)" Before commencing his address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had performed "Shastra Puja" at its headquarters in Nagpur, news agency ANI reported. The event was attended by prominent Indian leaders including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. According to ANI, during the Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat announced the RSS' future plans and vision. 

In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat spoke about population control and strengthening the country's border security. The RSS chief appreciated healthcare and frontline workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ANI, Israel has been supplying arms to India for nearly two decades. The military sales that happen every year between the two countries are worth approximately $1 billion (Rs 749.45 crore).

Dussehra celebrations

Dussehra is celebrated annually on the tenth day of Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. The day comes after Mahanavami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri. The day marks the victory of good over evil. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 15. In the northern states, it is called Dussehra and it is popular as Vijaya Dashami in West Bengal and the North East. 

In north Indian states, people celebrate the day with the enactment of the events from the Ramayana, which include Ram, Laxman, and Sita. In other parts of the country, Dussehra is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami which celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon, Mahishasur.

(Image: @RSSORG/Twitter)

First Published:
