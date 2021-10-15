Israel Envoy Kobbi Shoshani Attends RSS' Vijaya Dashami Celebrations In Nagpur

Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai, participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Vijaya Dashami celebrations as a guest. Taking to Twitter, RSS informed about the Israeli Envoy's participation. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shared two pictures on the microblogging site which showed Shoshani attending the RSS Vijaya Dashami event.

The RSS tweeted, "Sri Kobbi Shoshani. Consul General, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai is also participating in the #RSSVijaydashami event as a guest. (sic)" Before commencing his address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had performed "Shastra Puja" at its headquarters in Nagpur, news agency ANI reported. The event was attended by prominent Indian leaders including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. According to ANI, during the Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat announced the RSS' future plans and vision.

Sri Kobbi Shoshani . Consul General, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai is also participating in the #RSSVijaydashami event as a guest. pic.twitter.com/SNUpZ9MFnU — RSS (@RSSorg) October 15, 2021

In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat spoke about population control and strengthening the country's border security. The RSS chief appreciated healthcare and frontline workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ANI, Israel has been supplying arms to India for nearly two decades. The military sales that happen every year between the two countries are worth approximately $1 billion (Rs 749.45 crore).

#WATCH | "...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled,"says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/PLELLPExdL — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

#WATCH | "...We know Taliban's history...China and Pakistan support it to this day...Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't... Has China's intentions towards India changed.?... Our border security needs to be strengthened...," says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/zkRSlMF99L — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/CNu52Bb5Lf — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Dussehra celebrations

Dussehra is celebrated annually on the tenth day of Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. The day comes after Mahanavami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri. The day marks the victory of good over evil. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 15. In the northern states, it is called Dussehra and it is popular as Vijaya Dashami in West Bengal and the North East.

In north Indian states, people celebrate the day with the enactment of the events from the Ramayana, which include Ram, Laxman, and Sita. In other parts of the country, Dussehra is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami which celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon, Mahishasur.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @RSSORG/Twitter)