Israel, India Set To Enhance Defence Ties On Aerial Frontiers At Aero India 2023

India is set to hold the 14th edition of Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition. The airshow is scheduled to begin on February 13 and will continue till February 17. In the duration of Aero India 2023, several MoUs are expected to be signed to boost India’s prowess on the aerial frontier. Israel Aerospace Industries is set to sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with defence contractors in India amid the aviation exhibition.

The Israel Aerospace Industries is set to display a number of drones, a supersonic long-range air-ground assault rocket, a mini communications satellite, and an electronic warfare system designed to detect and disrupt airborne and ground-based threats among other items. Notably, Israel’s annual defence exports to India are reportedly around $1.5 billion- $2 billion. Furthermore, the Israeli industry has provided the Indian Armed Forces with satellites, radars, unmanned aerial systems, missile defence systems and training platforms.

Enhancement in India-Israel Defence Ties

Aero India 2023 provides a platform for leading figures in the global aviation industry to collaborate with business, defence, and government sectors and strike deals. The exhibition enables defence deals and exploration of areas of cooperation among businesses which showcase their products at pavilions. The IAI has been engaged with the Indian authorities in the development and production of military technologies for use on land, air and water.

Meanwhile, India and Israel have developed a strong relationship in the defence sector in recent years characterized by increased cooperation and collaboration. Both countries share a common interest in enhancing their military capabilities and addressing regional security challenges. Some key areas of defence cooperation between India and Israel include-

Military equipment: Israel is one of India's major defence suppliers, providing a wide range of weapons and military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missile defence systems, and advanced surveillance technologies.

Joint research and development: India and Israel have collaborated on several research and development projects in the defence sector, including the development of advanced technologies such as missiles, electronic warfare systems, and cyber defence capabilities.

Training and capacity building: India and Israel have also cooperated in the area of training and capacity building, with Indian military personnel being trained in Israel and Israeli defence experts being invited to India to share their expertise.

Joint military exercises: India and Israel have held several joint military exercises to enhance their military interoperability and build their capacity to work together in a crisis situation.

The defence relationship between India and Israel has been growing stronger in recent years, and both countries are likely to continue to cooperate and collaborate in the defence sector to enhance their military capabilities and address regional security challenges.