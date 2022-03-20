' Israel PM Bennett To Pay 1st Official Visit To India On April 2 At PM Modi's Invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett will visit India on April 2, at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, his office said. The visit which will mark 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between India and Israel will hold special importance for both countries as it will reaffirm the connection between the two countries and their leaders. Along with holding talks with PM Modi, Bennett will also meet the Jewish community, along with senior officials from the Indian government.

Notably, both countries established a full-fledged diplomatic relationship on January 30 1992 with the Indian Embassy opening in Tel Aviv on May 15.

Bennett said, "I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations. Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaboration."

'Israel can learn many things from India'

Furthermore, he added that there are ‘many things” Israel could learn from India. He added that both the countries together will expand cooperation to other areas, from innovation and technology, security and cyber, to agriculture and climate change. Later, Bennett's office added, “The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries, and to expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in a variety of areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit India in early April, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi



PM Bennett: "I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend @PMOIndia Modi."https://t.co/yCxknQzTv8 pic.twitter.com/tBQDtlmXJx — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow last year wherein he had extended the invitation. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and PM Bennet had then reviewed bilateral strategic partnerships and expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the two countries in diverse sectors. The two sides had also agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high technology and innovation.

(Image: AP)