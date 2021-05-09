'Israel To Send Experts, Aid India With Technology To Fight COVID': Ambassador Ron Malka

As India continues to receive medical aid from different countries from across the world, Ambassador of Israel to India Dr Ron Malka from Tel Aviv on Sunday evening spokes exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation with Republic TV, Dr Ron Malka spoke in detail about the medical assistance, which is sent to India from Israel and what other strategies can be adopted to combat the deadly Coronavirus.

Ambassador of Israel to India speaks to Republic TV

When asked to comment about the heart-touching incident, where Israelis had gathered to chant “Om Namah Shivay” to pray for India, Dr Ron Malka said that it is very exciting to see, how the people of Israel are coming forward to help India. Pointing towards the consignments of medical aid from Israel, the Ambassador said that this is a symbol of help from the people of Israel to the people of India.

The Ambassador of Israel to India said, “After we were informed of the COVID crisis being faced by our friend India, our Ministers immediately designated a Special Task Team, which was responsible for organizing and controlling different ministries. This Special Task Team was also responsible for coordinating between the public sector and the private sector.”

Stating that different medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, respirators, and other live-saving aids are being shipped to India, Dr Ron Malka said that many such consignments are yet to reach India.

He said, “We are searching, every corner in Israel to seek and collect as many equipments we can to send to India. As I said, these equipments are coming from both, public and private sector of the country. People of Israel are looking for equipment in houses, warehouses, and other places. Whichever equipment is not in use in the country is right now being sent across India. We are trying the send the best of equipments to our precious friend India.”

Giving out details on how the private sector and the defence sector of Israel is working hand-in-hand to send medical aid to India, in its times of difficulty, Dr Malka said informed that private sector and public sectors have joined hands to help India in its battle against the deadly virus. He said that as far as the defence sector is convened, it is not only sending the available equipment but also manufacturing special equipment to send to India. Remarking that besides this, if anyone else wants to make a contribution to India, then they can do so online, he said that an expert delegation from Israel will also come to share our medical regime for battling against the pandemic.

He said, “It’s different kind of technologies. As far as rapid test facilities are concerned, we are going to send experts to different organizations in India to make factories and hubs to manufacture oxygen concentrators and oxygen generators, which have been found to be very useful in fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. Once India will get the technology and will know how to use it, its situation will improve drastically.”

When asked to advise India to handle its current situation more efficiently, the Israel Ambassador to India said, "At first, I want to mention that although we are now extending support, we haven’t forgotten how India at the beginning of this pandemic helped Israel by supplying protective gears, medicines and also by sending back thousands of Israeli’s who were stranded in India. All Israeli nations were only able to get back home because of India’s remarkable assistance. Both Israel and India share strong values of friendship.”

Asserting that vaccinating a large proportion of people is the only effective solution to win the fight against the pandemic, Dr Ron Malka said that Israel also considered vaccinating its population a top priority. He said, “We had signed a contract with different vaccine manufacturers well in advance. So once, the approval was received, we aimed to vaccinate a large population as soon as possible. In about 3 months, we were able to vaccinate 90 per cent of the total country’s population. It was vaccinating a large proportion of the country’s population, which actually helped us overcome this pandemic. Now Israel is totally open and now we do not even ask people to wear masks.”

When asked to advice India on becoming fully COVID-19 free, the Ambassador said, “Vaccinating as large a population as possible should be the strategy of India, despite the size of the population. Besides this, India should also start preparing to arrange enough medical equipment such as oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, Remdesivir & other important drugs, ICU beds, etc to battle the pandemic. Vaccinating more number of people, being prepared beforehand and taking all the necessary precautions can only help one to battle this deadly virus.”

Israel delivers life-saving equipment

Earlier this week, the shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators had arrived in India from Israel. Ambassador of Israel to India, Ron Malka had established the same via an official Twitter account.

Happy to share that the first shipment of oxygen concentrators and respirators has arrived in #India🇮🇳 from #Israel🇮🇱. I'm proud of the task force under the leadership of @Gabi_Ashkenazi and our colleagues in @IsraelMFA & the Government & people of Israel #IsraelStandsWithIndia pic.twitter.com/MFq57MKioO — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry in its statement mentioned that “The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week, is the result of the Foreign Ministry's work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel's embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel.”

Earlier on Thursday, a large number of Israeli people had gathered in one of the avenues in the mains of Tel Aviv and chanted 'Om Namah Shivay' (adoration to Lord Shiva). Together they chanted the said verse while praying for India's recovery against the COVID-19 crisis. They expressed solidarity and conveyed a 'get well soon message as well.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,22,96,414 positive cases, out of which, 1,83,17,404 have successfully recovered and 2,42,362 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,03,738 new cases, 3,86,444 fresh cases and 4.092 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 37,36,648.

