Israeli Ambassador Calls IFFI Jury Head's Remark On The Kashmir Files, 'private Opinion'

Amid the ongoing row over IFFI's jury head Nadav Lapid's "propaganda" remark on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon termed the comments as "one person's private opinion". Following the criticism over the filmmaker's remarks, the Israeli Ambassador to India stated that the ties between the two countries are much stronger and will continue regardless of an individual's statements.

Calling out the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid over his controversial remarks, the Israeli Ambassador to India said, "I think one private person with his own opinion shouldn't change anything here. The relations are much stronger than one individual and I think they will continue regardless of another individual."

Notably, the development came in view of the controversy that erupted after IFFI's jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid termed the Indian movie 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda' and 'vulgar'. Lapid while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the festival said that he was 'disturbed and shocked' to see the film's inclusion in the competition section of IFFI.

'Movie, not a propaganda': Israel’s Consul General

The Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani also on Tuesday countered the Israeli filmmaker's remarks and said that the film is definitely not propaganda. Addressing a press briefing alongside actor Anupam Kher, Shoshani said, "I watched the movie and it was very dramatic for me because before that I have never heard about what happened in Kashmir in 1991."

He further hit out at Nadav Lapid and said, "After I heard the speech which we don't accept, the first person I called in the morning was Anupam Kher, to apologise about speech that was a private person's opinion, maybe with some other European jurors, but nothing to do with the state of Israel."

'Truth is most dangerous': Vivek Agnihotri's cryptic tweet

Following Nadav Lapid's "propaganda" comment, Director Vivek Agnihotri shared a cryptic note on Twitter, mentioning how "Truth is the most dangerous thing". Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri wrote, "Good morning. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."