Israeli And Western Establishments Were On The Radar Of Islamic Outift: Delhi Police

Four Kashmiri students who were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the terror conspiracy case related to the Israel Embassy blast case were released on bail by the Patiala House Court on Friday.

The court, while granting bail, directed the accused persons to drop a pin on Google Maps in order to share their location with the investigation officials.

The Delhi Police had opposed the bail application arguing that it was a conspiracy hatched by Islamic Outfits and their operators who wanted to target western and Israeli establishments in India.

The special cell said that the accused Nazir Hussain used to post highly objectionable material on his Twitter account against Israel, the US and other Western countries and he is also 'followed' by accused Zulfikar by his Twitter handle.

"When Israel Embassy was targetted Zulfikar All Wazir, Alaz Hussain and Muzamil Hussain were present in the capital and there was no call or SMS on their mobile phones at the relevant time when Israel embassy was attacked. Nazir is a supporter of IRGC and he sent a mail with an attachment on January 9. Nazir and Zulfikar were connected to VPN. The evidence is huge against them we are analysing them," the police had argued before the court.

However, the court said that none of the accused had posted anything against India.