Israeli Diplomat Hails PM Modi's Impact On India's Global Image; A 'rising Superpower'

A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Israel, Israeli diplomat Ido Aharoni on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that under his tenure, India has a 'robust presence' in the world. He also said that the country is now being seen as one of the rising global superpowers and accordingly Israel is investing in its ties with India.

"During the last eight years, India has more robust presence in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is inspirational within India and it has an impact on the way India is being perceived outside," ANI quoted Israeli diplomat Ido Aharoni as saying.

The Israeli diplomat further added saying, "People of Israel love India because of the welcoming spirit of the Indian people. India is seen as one of the rising global superpowers and accordingly Israel is investing in its ties with India."

PM Modi first Indian PM to visit Israel: Jaishankar

Speaking on the growing India-Israel ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the days of vote bank politics which dominated foreign policy decisions are now gone. "The New Delhi-Tel Aviv ties are evidence of that change in foreign policy and mindset," the Foreign Minister added.

Addressing an event in Gujarat, Jaishankar said, "Due to some political reasons, we had to restrict ourselves from enhancing relations with Israel. PM Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister who went to Israel. The time has gone when we used to keep national interest aside for vote bank politics."

"I will envy the person who will be the Foreign Minister in 2047, but to be the Foreign Minister of Narendra Modi government is a great strength. There are core beliefs, confidence and attitude, and the world is recognising it," he said, adding, "Under Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, India's foreign policy has undergone a transformation and is more independent than ever before."