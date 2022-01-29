Israeli Diplomat Says 'ties Strengthened' As Israel-India Relations Clock 30 Years

As India and Israel celebrated the 30th anniversary of their growing cordial relationship on Saturday, January 29, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Mumbai congratulated the people of both countries on their growing friendship. In a video message, Shoshani called it a special day for him both ‘personally & professionally,’ as the diplomatic relations between both the countries completed three decades.

Shoshani explained that it is a special day for him personally, as he was posted in India as a young diplomat, 30 years ago, in Israel’s embassy in New Delhi. He further stated that holding and maintaining diplomatic ties with such a huge nation was very important for Israel.

"After thirty years, we can see tremendous changes in the relationship between both the nations- be it business-wise, or trade wise, our ties have been strengthened," Shoshani said and added that the love between both the nations and both the governments have grown over the period of time.

Marking the occasion, several monuments in India lit up in the colours of both nations. Gateway of India in Mumbai and Teen Murti Haifa Chowk, Delhi were painted in the colours of flags of both countries.

PM Modi lauds India-Israel relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India and Israel on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that the relationship between India and Israel has a long history. PM Modi said that the people of India and Israel have always had a special affinity.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that, at a time when the globe is undergoing significant changes, the importance of India-Israel relations has grown even more. PM Modi said this period has been tremendously important for both countries in a special video message on Twitter.

PM Modi said in the video message, ''In these changing times, the importance of the India-Israel relationship has grown even more. It is a good time for us to set new goals of co-operation."

My message on the 30th anniversary of India-Israel full diplomatic relations. https://t.co/86aRvTYCjQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

(Image: Republic)