Israeli Diplomat Visits Family Of Kerala's Soumya Santosh, Who Was Killed In Hamas Strike

After Soumya Santosh's mortal remains were sent to India, Jonathan Zadka, who is a consul general of Israel to South India on Sunday extended condolences to the family of the Kerala worker, who lost her life during the Hamas attack. Taking to his official Twitter account, Jonathan Zadka said that he was honoured to pay his last respects and convey Israel's sympathies to the family and friends of Soumya Santosh, as she was laid to rest in her home town in Keerithod.

Honoured to pay my respects & convey our sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Soumya Santosh as she was laid to rest in her home town Keerithod, #Kerala.

May she R.I.P 🙏🙏 our prayers are with the family that lost an angel in a cowardly #hamasterror attack. pic.twitter.com/CoeH0haOWn — Jonathan Zadka (@Jonathan_Zadka) May 16, 2021

Mortal remains of Soumya Santosh arrives in India

Earlier on May 15, the mortal remains of India's Soumya Santosh who lost her life in the rocket strikes in Israel's Ashkelon reached the Delhi Airport. The 30-year-old caretaker had passed away on May 10 when she was on a video call with her husband as a rocket triggered by Hamas militants hit the region.

With a heavy heart, received the mortal remains of Ms. Soumya Santhosh in Delhi and paid my last respects. CDA of Israel Embassy @RonyYedidia also joined.



I empathise with the pain and sufferings of the family of Ms. Soumya. More strength to them. pic.twitter.com/97bvOziCpG — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 15, 2021

At the Delhi airport, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Rony Yedidia Clein, Israel's Deputy Envoy had paid floral tributes to the departed soul. Taking to Twitter, V Muraleedharan paid his condolences saying that he empathised with the pain of her family members.

Kerala woman killed in Hamas airstrike in Israel

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Soumya Santosh's brother-in-law said, "This incident happened, while she was on a video call with her family. The family she was living with was instructed to move to a safer location."

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Ya'akov Finkelstein had condoled the incident slamming the 'blind' Palestinian terror. Ya'akov Finkelstein said, “The unfortunate killing of Soumya Santosh in Israel is said reminder that Palestinian terror is blind...From about 1,000 rockets, about 200 of them exploded in Gaza itself. You see, Hamas is making a double war crime, using all the population as a human shield and deliberately targeting Israeli women and children.”

Before Finkelstein, Israeli Ambassador India Ron Malka condoled her death and said that he spoke with the woman’s family. "The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them, " he said.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel's Iron Dome Missiles have been pounding Gaza with counter airstrikes as Gaza continues to send a heavy barrage of rockets into the country. As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 90% of the 1,200 rockets sent from Gaza have been successfully intercepted by Israel. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 119 people have been killed in Gaza, including 27 children since the cross-border violence began on Monday with no signs of abating. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, has ordered the mobilisation of an additional 9,000 reservists, implying a potential land invasion into the Arab-controlled territory.

